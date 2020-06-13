This week, Cystic Fibrosis Canada recognized 14 volunteers and groups for their efforts to raise awareness and essential funds for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.
The Kinsmen Club of Summerland was recognized as the Community Partner of the Year.
Fourteen families, individuals and service clubs from across BC and the Yukon were the recipients of the 14th annual regional and national awards, including Kin Canada who has been a national partner since 1964 and Carstar Canada, another national partner. The awards recognize and honour individuals whose volunteer contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Canada and its local chapters made a significant impact on the lives of individuals with cystic fibrosis. These volunteers have demonstrated leadership and initiative while advancing the mission and vision of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
“In the short time that I have been part of the Cystic Fibrosis Community, the hope and resilience I have witnessed amongst this group, is beyond compare,” said Katherine Campbell, Regional Manager of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, BC/Yukon. “The opportunity to meet and work with so many of the volunteers has been truly a privilege, and I was honoured to recognize 17 recipients with their awards for their efforts that have gone above and beyond. Congratulations to the 2020 award recipients.”
2020 Cystic Fibrosis Canada BC/Yukon Award recipients:
• Eva Markvoort Leadership Cassidy Cooper, Port Coquitlam
• Dawn Green Award Kelly Kearns, Yukon
• Outstanding Community Partner Carstar Duncan, Ryan & Marnie Isherwood
• Breath of Life Anita Llewellyn, Kin Canada, Port Coquitlam
• Volunteer Fundraising Champion Kathy & Stu Bradford, Salmon Arm
• Above & Beyond Dr. Ian Waters, Victoria
• Julia Award Mike Kennedy, Kin Canada, Coquitlam
• Leadership in Advocacy Debbie Simpson, Lower Mainland
• Volunteer Leadership Rachel Black, Campbell River
• Future Leader Melissa Powell, Pitt Meadows
• Outstanding Community Partner Kinsmen Club of Summerland
• Outstanding Healthcare Provider Shelagh Jenkins, Vancouver
• Celine Dion Award Guinevere Sanderson, Vancouver
• Community Event Champion Shinerama at Thompson Rivers University’s Respiratory Therapy, Kamloops
Cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. It is a multi-system progressive disease that affects mainly the lungs and the digestive system. In the lungs, where the effects are most devastating, a build-up of thick mucus leads to progressive loss of respiratory function. Mucus also builds up in the digestive tract, making it difficult to digest and absorb nutrients from food. As improved therapies have helped to address the malnutrition issues, ultimately most deaths related to cystic fibrosis are due to lung failure. There is no cure.
Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world’s leading charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $261 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world’s highest estimated median age of survival for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. For more information, visit cysticfibrosis.ca.