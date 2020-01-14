Non-profit societies in Penticton are scrambling to lay out additional beds in temporary emergency shelters as bone-chilling temperatures continue.
Linda Sankey, executive director of the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, said 30 additional cots are available at the Penticton Oasis Church on Skaha Lake Road after Burdock House, run by ASK Wellness Society, ran a temporary shelter Monday evening in order to bring in 21 cold and homeless people.
“Our community partner over at Compass House, my understanding is the official capacity is for 60 people and (Monday) night they had 74,” Sankey said.
“We were trying (Monday) to make this happen and we couldn’t get a location,” she said, adding SOSBIS always tries to operate an emergency shelter each year.
BC Housing said in a statement the Compass House emergency shelter is “operating within its designated fire capacity requirement of 74 people and will not compromise the safety of those in the building.”
Contrary to online concerns, the statement continued, Compass House hasn’t been turning away those seeking refuge from the cold and has, at times, laid out “additional mats beyond the 50 beds BC Housing currently funds.”
Despite several organizations rallying to provide extra beds, “BC Housing is also assessing whether there is a need to provide additional shelter spaces in Penticton,” the statement added.
Still, the organizer of a mobile homeless outreach service says many people are still sleeping rough because they refuse to go to a shelter.
“The (people) we’ve talked to, they’ve kind of said they don’t like the shelters, they’ve been out of them for a long time, they don’t feel safe in them,” explained Mike Forster of Keep the Cold Off Penticton.
“There’s some drug and alcohol issues that go on in there … and stigma. “These people don’t want to go inside.”
Forster said he hopes to one day see more warming centres appear throughout the city, offering meals, warm drinks and even resources to help find work.
“A lot of them can’t stay in the shelters, so they’re out walking the streets or trying to hang out where they can to stay warm,” he said.
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society has extended its hours, operating from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in order to provide a warming station to women only.
