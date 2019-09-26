EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald sent a series of 10 questions to federal candidates within our readership area. The questions were supplied in writing and responses were limited to 120 words.
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
Richard Cannings (NDP): Putting a price on carbon is an important — and the cheapest — way to push down greenhouse gas emissions. The world is moving to a low-carbon future, and Canada will only be at a disadvantage if we stubbornly remain in a high-carbon economy. In many ways, China and many states in the U.S. are already far ahead of us in this effort. The NDP would work with business and labour leaders to develop a national industrial strategy to build an advanced low-carbon manufacturing economy, creating thousands of well-paid jobs in a green economy.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): Domestic climate change policies should not need to follow the climate change policy leadership of either the U.S. or China. In fact, nations that demonstrate climate change leadership are better positioned to ask others to follow.
Since 2015, Canada has shown leadership through various elements of the Pan-Canadian climate framework. Canada’s carbon tax is widely endorsed by climate scientists and economists. The B.C. government implemented North America’s first broad-based carbon tax in 2008.
The World Economic Forum’s 2018 competitiveness rankings show Canada’s position unchanged since 2015, while the U.S. has dropped. The bottom line is this: Canada’s climate measures have not put Canada at a competitive disadvantage..
TARA HOWSE (Green): Since the B.C. tax was implemented, provincial GDP outpaced the rest of the provinces plus our emissions decreased. At minimum, the B.C. Carbon Tax did not negatively affect our economy and our emissions dropped.
Canada used to be a world leader in environmental research. Today, we produce more GHG emissions per person than any other G20 country. A carbon tax — or a fee and dividend fund — is only one tool that can be used. Shifting off fossil fuels benefits the world, future generations, and makes solid economic sense. Not only does the renewable sector provide more jobs than oil and gas, the emerging investment opportunities provide greater room for growth.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): Measures like the carbon tax put Canada at a disadvantage with the rest of the word and is not the answer to address climate change. The carbon tax is just another tax on everything from the groceries that you buy, to the energy you use to heat your home, and to the fuel you need to drive to work.
The first act that a Conservative government would do, is to cancel the federal carbon tax. Our environment plan will ensure that heavy emitters who exceed their limits, will invest in green technology for their business that will lower emissions to fight climate change. We will create more jobs in Canada and export our environmental excellence, taking the climate change global through technological growth. #GreenTechNotTaxes
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party): I say you are correct. There is no doubt we are putting ourselves at a competitive disadvantage. Not only does it handcuff our economy, it makes life less affordable for Canadians. Let’s call it what it is: an energy tax. A tax more effective at making everything in a society costlier doesn’t exist. That’s why the PPC will immediately kill the carbon tax.
CENTRAL OKANAGAN- SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): This is ultimately one of the problems with the carbon tax. This question describes what is known as “carbon leakage” — it is when industries compete with industry in other countries that have no carbon tax. If a B.C. industry loses market share to more polluting competitors, it affects our economy and does not reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
This is why some of B.C.’s most polluting industries now receive carbon tax exemptions that B.C. families do not. Aside from being unfair, this also does not reduce our GHG emissions which are why they continue to increase. This is also why a Conservative government would favour and support technology over taxation to reduce our emissions.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party): Canadians want to enjoy clean air, clean water and a healthy environment. A People’s Party government will eliminate the federal carbon tax and leave provincial governments to adopt programs to reduce emissions if they choose to.
A carbon tax in its current form does not reduce emissions, encourage the reduction of emissions, or capture green house gases, it is simply another tax. Technology for cleaner and efficient energies are best developed in an open market where innovation is fostered. Canadians enthusiastic about such developments in clean energy can participate at their discretion to promote their choices through market involvement.
Rather than imposing a mono-solution of a punitive measure, encouragement of Canadian ingenuity in energy technology opens up more positive possibilities.
BRYNN JONES (Marijuana): Canada must continue to be a world leader in green technology and guide to the global leaders of now and tomorrow.
Current climate or ecology-based policies are imperfect, however they are the first step in a progressive policy change that is essential to Canada and the future of Mother Earth. The time will come when less-aware or less- motivated countries will be seeking the answer to the ecological disasters that they have helped create or ignored. Canada must be available and willing to contribute and rebuild or regenerate.
Equipped with knowledge based on our success — not our failures.
This should be the focus of any federal program that has an environmental impact.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): We are No. 2 in the world for CO2 emissions per capita so the premise of the questions is wrong — we are one of the “really big polluters”
Yes, there will be a period of change while we transition to clean green energy. This transition will be abrupt — now. The previous governments have shown poor economic management. When running a country like a business, you want to have diversified products. You do not want to be too reliant on one product. You also want to ensure you are offering the latest and best products. We are excited to see Canada become a leader in newgreen clean energy sources.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): Our constituents want government to take climate change and environmental protection seriously.
Accelerating climate change is real, particularly as we assess yesterday’s UN report on the potential for rising temperatures (more acute in the Okanagan-Similkameen) and heat waves, rising sea levels, and more floods, fires and disasters. Carbon pricing is an agreed on, fundamental solution to damage from greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide pollution; yet, some Canadian premiers have challenged it, unsuccessfully. But, carbon pricing is only one key step and that is why, in the last term, the Liberal government has signed the Paris Agreement, funded clean energy, implemented an Industrial Sustainable Development tax write off, developed a Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, and declared a climate emergency.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): As Canadians, we have a responsibility to give back to our planet that has given us so much. We must lead by example, working through our diplomatic channels to encourage our partners to commit to urgent action on climate change. Currently, the Canadian government is doing far too little — if anything at all — to combat the growing climate emergency that risks the future of our planet for our children and grandchildren.
Before pointing out inaction of others we should look in the mirror. What true bold action have we even taken? The NDP is putting forward a bold new vision for our environment and our economy in the Green New Deal. This is the leadership the world expects of Canada.
