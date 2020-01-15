Besides chattering teeth and rosy cheeks, the recent cold snap has also brought an interesting phenomenon to the Penticton waterfront.
Circular pads of aptly named “pancake ice” have started forming in Okanagan Lake off shore from the Penticton Lakeside Resort and its Hooded Merganser restaurant.
“For your region, yes, it’s a little rare,” said Alysa Pederson, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.
Pancake ice, she continued, is an intermediate step as a body of water moves towards complete freeze-up as a result of cold temperatures and wind:
“Anytime you’re going to have multiple days where the air temperature is below – 10 C, that’s when you’re going to see ice on rivers and big lakes freeze on the surface,” explained Pederson.
The ice freezes in a circular shape as a result of wave action in multiple directions.
“While waves are coming into shore, they also going back out,” said Pederson. “Over time, those little shapes of ice are going to rotate and that’s why they’re circular.”
David Prystay, the resort’s general manager, said the pancake ice also appeared last year, and has drawn a crowd as people drop by to see it.
The phenomenon may not last much longer, however, as daytime high temperatures are projected to rise above the freezing mark by Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.