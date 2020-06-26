Local governments across the Okanagan have received just over $300,000 to bolster their emergency management programs.
The money, a total of $4.2 million across B.C., was announced Friday by the B.C. government through its Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.
“In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a press release.
The cash is targetted at training, equipment, supplies and modernization tools for emergency operations centres and emergency social services programs.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen was the big winner, snagging a total of $158,420. The Central Okanagan Regional District was awarded $49,986, while the North Okanagan Regional District received $19,786. The cities of Penticton and Vernon each got $46,500.