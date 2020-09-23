Antenna designers for Rogers Communications are going to have to get a bit more creative if they want to put up a new tower in Oliver.
The telecom is seeking a five-year lease on public property at 6450 Spartan St. on the northwest edge of the community. The property is home to a water reservoir.
Town council was provided four different options – tripole and monopole, grey and tan – for the tower at its meeting this week, but none of them was picked as a winner.
“I’ve been led to believe these telecommunication companies are quite flexible in how they make (towers) look – to the point of disguising them as trees,” said Coun. Dave Mattes.
“If we can make it look like a tree, let’s make it look like a tree.”
Approval for such towers is granted by Industry Canada, which requires applicants to undertake public consultation, plans for which have not yet been revealed for the Spartan Street project.
Rogers announced in August it intends to offer 5G mobile internet service in Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos by the end of the year.
Experts predict 5G, which allows near-instantaneous uploads and downloads, will eventually power smart cities, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality innovations and devices that have yet to be invented.