Police are urging extra online vigilance after a Penticton church was the victim of electronic theft of funds.
“It was determined a church email account was hacked into and money transferred out,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Wednesday.
“The church became aware of the intrusion to their email subsequent to receiving a message from their internet service provider notifying of a recent password change. It was later determined their email address had been used to facilitate an online banking e-transfer.”
Mounties are reminding all scam victims to report incidents to local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.