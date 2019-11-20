It may get heated at the City of Penticton’s community Hot Topics event, which is set to tackle three upcoming projects – the future of Skaha Lake Park included.
On Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7, the public is invited to join city staff at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to discuss three topics: the lake-to-lake bike route, the Skaha Lake Park East Plan and then 2020-24 business and financial plans.
For those who can’t make the Dec. 4 meeting, staff will be on hand at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre on Dec. 5 from 3 p.m. to 7.
“It is a busy time of year so bundling these opportunities is a good use of citizens’ time and city resources,” engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
“If these topics interest you, mark the dates in your calendar and watch for more information about each of the topics to be released in the days leading up to the open houses.”
The city is also partnering with Penticton Secondary School in support of its annual Toys for Tots to Teens fundraiser. People are encouraged to bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy, gift cards or cash to the open houses.
