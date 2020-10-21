Now is not the time to assign city staff to analyze a request from a local cannabis shop to extend its operating hours to 11 p.m., council decided Tuesday.
Although provincial regulations permit such retailers to stay open until 11 p.m., city regulations set closing time at 8 p.m.
The push to roll back closing time by three hours was led by the Cannabis Cottage at 385 Martin St.
In its application material to the city, Cannabis Cottage presented a 300-name petition and suggested the move would allow the business to compete better with neighbouring liquor stores, extend the time customers can purchase legal weed, and provide an extended human presence in the downtown at night.
But with a planned two-year review of the city’s cannabis policies set to start in early 2021, council voted 6-0 – with Coun. Jake Kimberley absent as he continues recovering from a stroke – to simply receive the request for information.
“I have fought two times prior to today to have this (review) done earlier. That was pre-COVID. With all due respect to someone’s personal business, we have much bigger things that we need to be dealing with than a third time talking about this,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who has urged colleagues in the past to let the market set many of the terms surrounding the nascent cannabis retail business, suggested extended operating hours are an idea worth exploring – but not now – for a sector that has so far worked out quite nicely.
“We haven’t seen the doom and gloom some of us were worried about. We haven’t seen degradation people thought we’d see happen… and I think the market is sorting itself out,” said Bloomfield.
“It’s not a runaway product. People aren’t making vast amounts of money selling cannabis. There’s still more money in liquor, so I think if we allow the stores the same leeway as we allow liquor stores, I don’t see a problem with that. Now, I’m not saying we should immediately go to that, but… when staff have time to look at it then they should.
Even the mayor, who has been a staunch opponent of cannabis shops, agreed,
“Talking to staff, we’ve never had any problem with any of the cannabis stores, which is better than liquor establishments, which police attend to all the time,” said John Vassilaki, whose family owns a liquor store.