A local adventure racer intends to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest over the Thanksgiving long weekend to help give 100 kids a chance to experience the great outdoors.
Hoodoo Adventures event co-ordinator Nathalie Long, who took part in Amazon Prime TV series “The World’s Toughest Race,” plans to complete the Everesting challenge by hiking on Blue Grouse Mountain near West Kelowna.
"I chose the Everesting Challenge as I didn't want to pick something too easy, or something I would do on a normal weekend anyway,” Long said in a press release.
"It would have to be something that I would have to push through and something that challenges me greatly to prove my commitment to the cause. I'm hoping that by doing this challenge I can also inspire kids and show them that once you set your mind to do something, you can do anything and everything."
Everesting challenges, which are growing in popularity, are simple: on bike or on foot, climb the equivalent of Mount Everest, the summit of which is 8,848 meters above sea level.
Long figures she will have to do 11 laps of the Blue Grouse Mountain trail, which gains 800 metres of elevation over seven kilometres.
Ahead of her personal challenge, Long is collecting donations for the non-profit Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, which is the charitable arm of Penticton-based Hoodoo Adventures. She hopes to raise $1,200, enough to get 100 kids out in a canoe next year through the society’s programs.
"We are so excited to use the sport of adventure racing as a tool to show kids how they can challenge themselves and learn more about the amazing area they live in through outdoor experiences and expeditions." Hoodoo Adventures owner Lyndie Hill said in the release.
For more information, visit www.gogetfunding.com/everesting-for-the-kids. You’ll also be able to follow Long’s progress live at www.youthoutdoorrecreationsociety.ca.