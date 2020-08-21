Hoodoo Adventure Company joins the Hooded Merganser restaurant as the second Penticton business to win a Travelers’ Choice Award.
Each year, Trip Advisor combs through reviews, ratings, and saves from travellers everywhere, and uses that information to award the very best businesses.
"It has been such a hard year and receiving this award has been a great boost to not only keep our team going but to ensure we come back stronger,” said Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures.
"Our enthusiastic and passionate team have poured their hearts into this company through these difficult times and this is the perfect way to show them that we are doing is working. We can't be more thankful."
Hoodoo Adventures offers a wide range of outdoor recreation experiences for all ages, ranging from rock climbing to kayak wine tours.