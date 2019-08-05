After nearly 29 years as the face and voice of Global Okanagan News, Rick Webber has signed off for the final time.
The popular TV newsman worked his final newscast July 31, ending a broadcasting career that began when he hosted a pop music radio show on Prince Edward Island while still in high school.
Webber joined Global Okanagan in December 1990 after stops in Powell River, Merritt (where he also worked as tourism director for the chamber of commerce), Terrace and Kamloops.
“When I did my first newscast, I was in my graduating year of high school and I was so nervous that first day,” said Webber, 61, in an interview with The Daily Courier.
“I literally said, ‘Good afternoon, it’s four o’clock. I’m Rick weather with your news, sports and Webber.’ And it stuck. Years later, I went back to a reunion and that’s what everyone remembered.”
Webber’s father was in the air force and he grew up all over Canada. During his youth, he was always interested in pursuing a career in broadcasting.
As a young man, he came to B.C. to visit relatives and immediately fell in love with the province. His goal was always to work in Kelowna because he had friends here and loved the lifestyle. When the opportunity to host the 11 p.m. news became available, he jumped. He did that gig from 1990 to ’97 and later moved to the coveted 5 p.m. slot.
His goal to leapfrog to a larger market ended because he never wanted to leave the Okanagan, describing Kelowna as the perfect-sized city.
“When I arrived, I was impressed by the staff and crew who took local news to a new level,” Webber recalls. “Ownership expanded in the late ’80s and they put in the resources.”
“We had the facilities, the equipment and especially the staff — an accomplished team of broadcasters and journalists,” he said, rhyming off a list of about 10 colleagues. “Kelowna wasn’t a big market, it wasn’t a Cadillac, but we were certainly a little Mercedes.”
His favourite memories are working with retired weatherman Mike Roberts, who was among the well-wishers who attended his final newscast. He was also very close with sports anchor Pat Kennedy.
“Mike and I joked around on the air and the chemistry was unpredictable, even to us. That went on for the better part of 20 years. I’m really going to miss the camaraderie and being part of a team.”
The most significant local story of Webber’s career was the fires of 2003.
“It was an emotional, stressful time. We were at a peak with 80 people working at the station and everyone pitched in — 18 hours a day. We became our own little CNN.”
Internationally, he never forgets the morning of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. When his phone rang, he hadn’t heard the news.
“The station phoned and told me to get in right away. I jumped in the shower to get ready and I remember literally crying while I was having my shower. It was an emotional day.”
As for the industry, Webber most admires sportscasters, in particular Ron MacLean from Hockey Night in Canada and Jim Nantz, who covers football and golf for CBS. And, of course, there’s the old-school anchors, Lloyd Robertson and Walter Cronkite.
Webber worries about the direction media is heading.
“With news websites, it’s far more important to them to be the first (to report a story) than to be accurate. They are willing to put things online as fast as they can and if it turns out to be inaccurate, they either take the story down or they correct it. My job has been to vet every script, and I go over it line for line with reporters. Maybe I’d spiff it up. I’d ask ‘Are you sure about this?’ One thing I’m proud of is how seldom I ever had to go on the air and apologize for screwing things up.”
The media tsunami known as Donald Trump has been challenging for news outlets, but Webber said it actually resulted in a huge spike in ratings for Global Okanagan.
“I think what disturbs me most south of the border is how the different networks have chosen to take sides and that really damages the news industry. I believe people are looking for sources that don’t blatantly take sides. CNN, Fox and MSNBC seem to be choosing a side, and I hope people realize our local and Canadian media are deliberately trying to present the story and remain as neutral as possible.”
The concept of retiring hasn’t sunk in yet.
“It’s been absolutely mind-boggling, the feedback I’ve received on Facebook and the many kind messages people have left me. Today I was sitting at a traffic light and a City of Kelowna crew yelled at me, saying they didn’t want me to go. It made me feel great, but sad at the same time.”
His retirement plans are unknown.
“I have friends coming to visit tomorrow, so my first day of retirement was spent cleaning my condo and scrubbing the toilets. It’s not exactly the glamorous retirement I had expected,” he jokes.
A run for Kelowna city council is a possibility, although three years is a long way away. He could do some freelance work — again he’s uncertain — and will accept invitations to MC local events. Webber, who is single and never had kids, immediately plans to visit his parents on Vancouver Island.
“On my last broadcast, I had so many things running through my mind that I forgot what I really wanted to say,” he said. “I invite people to stay connected with me by friending or following me on Facebook at Rick Webber.”
A replacement for Webber will be announced by Global Okanagan later this month.
Good night and good luck.
