Armed with $2,500 for a re-application fee and letters of support from tenants and neighbours, the proponent of a new cannabis shop in downtown Penticton has finally won support from city council.
Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to endorse Bluewater Cannabis’ application to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Control Board. If approved, the shop would operate out of 101-130 Nanaimo Ave. West (right next to The Herald).
Brian Kropp was turned down when he first applied to council last year due to concerns about residential tenants above the proposed shop location.
To alleviate those concerns, Kropp provided letters from all five upstairs tenants, plus a letter of support from nearby Charles Manor seniors’ residence, and a 34-name petition.
That was good enough to force council’s change of heart. The two dissenters were Coun. Katie Robinson and Mayor John Vassilaki, who have consistently voted against new cannabis retailers.
“I continue to believe we’ve got more than enough shops of this nature in town,” said Robinson.
Council has now approved a total of 12 cannabis shops: five downtown and seven elsewhere. A bylaw created to regulate the new industry capped at 14 the total number of shops allowed in city limits, including just seven downtown.
Just five such shops have actually opened, while the rest are still in the licensing process.