One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Martin Street.
Penticton fire department Cpt. Wayne McKenzie said the accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
The driver of the black car escaped with no injuries, while one of three occupants in the red vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
He could not speculate what caused the accident, but said RCMP have been involved.
A tow truck arrived on scene at approximately 1:40 p.m.
