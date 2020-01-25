car accident
MELANIE EKSAL/Penticton Herald

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Martin Street.

Penticton fire department Cpt. Wayne McKenzie said the accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

The driver of the black car escaped with no injuries, while one of three occupants in the red vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He could not speculate what caused the accident, but said RCMP have been involved.

A tow truck arrived on scene at approximately 1:40 p.m.