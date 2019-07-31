Revenue was down by $10 million last year at Cascades Casino Penticton, where workers spent 19 weeks on strike.
Gamblers spent $27.6 million at the casino during the fiscal year ended March 31, according to a new report from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. That compared to $36.7 million a year earlier.
Slot machines produced revenue of $26.7 million, while table games added $900,000.
The strike, which began in June and continued into November, resulted from a contract dispute between parent company Gateway Casinos and Entertainment and its workers in the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union.
While the casino wasn’t closed for all 19 weeks, its hours of operation and offerings were reduced to match the number of mangers available to work.
Gateway’s commission last year was $7 million, but the company was awarded an additional $1.4-million cut through a facility improvement program.
The City of Penticton, which also gets a slice of revenue as the host local government, saw its grant drop last year by about $400,000.
Casinos, gaming facilities and bingo halls across B.C. pulled in total revenue of $338 million.
