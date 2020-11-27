It’s onwards and upwards for a Penticton biker looking to score a dream chopper and help others at the same time.
When the first round of online voting ended Thursday night in the Orange County Chopper motorcycle build contest, Darrell Richards was in the top 1% of the 50,000 entries, which put him into the quarterfinals.
“It was a bit of nerve-wracking night because when the voting ended for the group round, they shut the (web) site down to verify the votes, so I was on pins and needles,” Richards said Friday.
“This is really encouraging, we’re really having fun and looking forward to the next three weeks.”
The coming days are going to be very busy for Richards, who has launched a rigorous online and media campaign to generate votes.
“Now the real work begins and we definitely have to step our game,” he said.
Jerome Abraham, executive director of the Discovery House men’s addiction treatment facility, was especially happy with the news of Richards’ preliminary win.
That’s because the 45-year-old rider has pledged to donate the custom-made chopper, valued at $100,000, to Discovery House to help raise money for the opening of the organization’s third live-in residence in Penticton.
“The need is greater than ever and the money raised from the raffle of the dream chopper, plus the international recognition of Discovery House and the lifetime recovery support we provide, would truly be a dream come true for us,” said Abraham.
“We would like to thank people right across Canada for their votes and ask that they continue voting daily to help us realize our dream of purchasing another Discovery House recovery home to support men in transition between treatment and community based supportive living.”
Voting in this round will last a week, wrapping up Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. PST. To vote, visit www.dreamchopper.com and search for Darrell Richards.
The winner will get a custom dream bike built from scratch and designed by Orange County Choppers founder Paul Teutul Sr. The bike will appear on an episode of “American Chopper” and on the cover of “Cycle Source” magazine.