Murray Brown, a former city engineer with the City of Penticton died in White Rock, earlier this month. He was 82.
Born in Wingdam, he spent 19 years in Penticton where he oversaw the construction of the Channel Parkway, the upgrading of the sewage treatment plant (from what was then called a barden-flow system) and the creation of the one-way street system for Main and Martin streets.
He left Penticton in 1983 for a position with the City of Vancouver and retired from there in the early 1990s.
“Murray was extremely well liked and respected in the city by all of his colleagues and he will be remembered as an engineer with insight into the growth of the city,” said Len Fox, a former colleague in Penticton.
Brown’s hobbies included carpentry, electrical, plumbing and visiting Quadra Island. During his youth, he wrote a book about the Nickel Plate mine. He was also one of the original owners on Apex Mountain.
He’s survived by his wife, Maxine, children Dale, Cheryl, Laura and Shawn, one brother and many grandchildren.
