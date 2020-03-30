There are now 94 cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.
Speaking live from Victoria during a daily update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 86 new cases were discovered in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of cases up to 970 in all of B.C.
As the number of cases continue to rise, however, so do the number of those recovered, with 48% of those infected fully recovered and out of quarantine.
Seventy of those people had been hospitalized.
"Things that we were doing are making a difference," she said. "We're not through the storm yet. We have not reached our peak - we have more people every day who are in hospital."
While orders are still in place restricting gatherings of 50 people or more, Dr. Henry reminds communities to "understand that small groups inside are a risk."
"We need to maintain those physical distances, particularly in the coming weeks so we can break those chains of transmission in our communities and our families."
Nineteen hospitals in B.C. have been designated COVID-19 sites, with Dr. Henry saying they "are ready for this."
"They're working hard to make sure that we can be prepared to care for people who have this disease, but also everybody else who needs our health system right now," she said.
"On another positive note for many, a new form of learning is beginning this week in British Columbia," continued Dr. Henry, adding students will receive support from the education system as back-to-school becomes virtual.