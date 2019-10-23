With flu season just around the corner, boost your health-care regime by visiting the fourth annual Penticton Wellness Fair this weekend for natural tips and tricks.
Approximately 2,000 people pass through the two-day fair every year, according to co-organizer Shana Mendoza.
With over 60 vendors set up in the Penticton community centre gym, Mendoza said visitors can expect to see returning favourites – but also some exciting new businesses, including Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa.
Mendoza understands the complexities of illness, having faced difficulties of her own at a young age. But eating well and taking a natural approach to wellness has been a huge help in her life.
“I think that our health is our greatest asset,” she said. “Some people say, ‘Health is wealth,’ so if you’re not feeling well, you learn pretty quickly that it’s pretty tough to go about your day and have an active and enjoyable life.”
And with the annual Wellness Fair comes the chance to try new things, one of Mendoza’s favourite aspects of it. This year, Connect Hearing will be on site providing free hearing check-ups.
“Every year I try something new,” she said. “I’ve tried everything from really, really hot sauce … I’ve tried floats, I’ve tried massages.”
Giving people the opportunity to take part in those experiences, as well as educate themselves and try something new, is a big reason why the Wellness Fair has free admission with a reusable welcome gift bag.
“We definitely don’t want any barriers between our exhibitors and our guests,” explained Mendoza. “A lot of the exhibitors are giving information out, which is free as well. So we just want to share all the information that’s available with all our guests.”
Mendoza said many of the products are not only ethically sourced and organic, but also environmentally friendly.
“The products are high quality, so they’re not going to end up in the garbage right away,” she said. “They’re (in) reusable packaging quite often – glass packaging, paper packaging – we definitely have environmentally friendly products.”
And there’s plenty of opportunities to snag some great prizes, including a $100 gift basket full of products from the Wellness Fair. Entries can be made by sharing the Wellness Fair’s event post on Facebook.
A $300 Healing Hallow gift basket will also be up for grabs.
The fair runs Oct. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit the Penticton Wellness Fair’s Facebook page or their website at http://www.bodyandsoulwellnessfair.com/penticton
