Opponents of a planned 330-unit subdivision at the foot of the Naramata Bench have formed a society and launched a new website to help in their fight against development.
Canadian Horizons earlier this year announced its intention to move ahead with a rezoning application to the City of Penticton to develop 1050 Spiller Rd., a 49-hectare swath of natural hillside immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill that the company purchased in 2006.
The company at the same time bought a second property at 880 Naramata Rd. through which it intends to build a new access road to the residential development above.
In anticipation of the rezoning process, which the company expected to start in late 2020, neighbours have now formed the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench.
“We want to ensure that decisions that will impact the future of Penticton and the Naramata Bench are made with eyes wide open to what is at stake. If this proposal is accepted, it may open the door for further development towards the Three Blind Mice recreational area,” the society’s David Kozier said in a press release
“We encourage residents to review the information on our website detailing what an urban subdivision development will mean for the environment, traffic, fire risk, health concerns, among others, and to join us in sending a strong message of opposition to the City of Penticton’s mayor and councillors who will ultimately decide the fate of this land.”
Membership in the society costs $10 and is open to all. For more information, email info@preservenaramatabench.com or visit www.preservenaramatabench.com.
The development site is already earmarked for growth in the current Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014.
However, the land is zoned for country residential, meaning Canadian Horizons requires Penticton city council to rezone it for increased density. That process will eventually require a public hearing.