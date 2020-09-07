Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Herald is unaware of any events or ceremonies that are scheduled for Monday in recognition of the labour movement.
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-time businesswoman Paraskevi Vassilaki, mother of Penticton's mayor, dies
- 'Neighbourhood does not want this,' council tells developer
- Illegal carriage home granted reprieve
- Visiting couple separated by arrest
- RDOS uses expropriation to secure compost site
- Business award nominees revealed
- Local firefighters' podcast tops 100K listens
- Plenty of intrigue as PIB prepares to elect chief
- Vernon rapper is an eye in the sky on new single
- Stars and stripes for... just for now
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27