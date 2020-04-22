If a liquor licence is granted to Neighbourhood Brewing in downtown Penticton, it will increase the total number of licensed seats within about a two-block radius to 1,414, council heard Tuesday.
The data was provided by development services director Blake Laven, who urged council to support Neighbourhood Brewing’s application to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Branch.
Slated to open later this year at the corner of Winnipeg Street and Westminster Avenue, Neighbourhood Brewing has applied to host a maximum of 417 patrons, including 153 on its patio.
The city heard from 26 people in support of Neighbourhood Brewing and just three against. Council voted unanimously to endorse the application to the BCLCB.
“It’s going to be great ambiance for that corner of the downtown area and it improves our entertainment area in Penticton immensely,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.