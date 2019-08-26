World-renowned musicians will grace the stage in this year’s Kelowna Community Concert Series.
Kevin Chen will kick off the series on Saturday, Sept. 28 with a dazzling display of keyboard artistry.
At 14-years of age, this Calgary piano prodigy has already performed with several symphony orchestras and won prestigious competitions. He placed first in the Canadian Music competition in 2013 and third in the Orchestre symphonique de Montreal competition in 2015. CBC named him one of the “Top 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30” in 2013.
Besides performing, he has composed more than 100 works, including four full symphonies.
The bluesy sounds of New Orleans jazz will fill the theatre at the Oct. 22 concert with England-based quartet, The Dime Notes. The group came together to indulge in their passion for Jelly Roll Morton tunes, then expanded to explore all the grooves and melodies of 1920s New Orleans jazz. The quartet, which tours extensively in the U.K., Europe and North America, is popular at clubs and swing dances in London.
Beethoven will figure large in the concert Dec. 1, featuring an American violinist, Australian cellist and Canadian pianist. The trio will play two epic works: the C minor Trio by the 24-year-old Beethoven and the profound “Archduke” Trio, which the composer performed in his last public appearance as a pianist. A Hungarian Dance by Brahms, a Hungarian-themed work by Ravel and a composition by the trio’s cellist will round out the program.
Legendary pianist Janina Fialkowska will perform on March 3. This Montreal native is an Officer of the Order of Canada, received the Governor General’s 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award and holds three honorary doctorates. Her career spans more than 40 years and includes appearances with the world’s major orchestras.
Rounding out the season on April 21 is Chicago-based Axiom Brass, a quintet that will take audiences on a magical journey with visual images and space-themed music. The quintet has won major chamber music competitions in Europe, South Korea and the United States. Their programming embraces classical, jazz, and Latin music, transcriptions of music for string quartet and original compositions.
The series is available by purchasing a membership in the Kelowna Community Concert Association for $90 for the entire season ($25 for students).
To enjoy this outstanding series this year, call Betty Skilbeck at 250-765-2835 or email community_concerts@shaw.ca.
