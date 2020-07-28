A grandmother’s recipe for love, peace
Dear Editor:
I am a grandmother. I am heartbroken hearing and reading of COVID-19, war destruction, terrorism, the starvation, the illness, discrimination, homelessness, bullying, etc. that is going on worldwide.
I worry about the present and future state of this world for our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
I have written this recipe for achieving love and peace and pray that even one person reading it may give my writing some thought and try to make a difference to better this world we live in.
A Grandmother’s Recipe For Love And Peace
- an open mind with room to expand and envision change for the good
- two eyes that see near and beyond
- a heart with much capacity for expansion
- two arms that can reach near and far
- a strong back to stand up for all
- a conscience to stay on the right track
- a mouth that can diplomatically herald from conscience, heart, and mind
- a good sincere smile that can be understood in all languages
- feet to march forward with dignity and pride
Mix all of the above together with confidence and determination. With gentle words and firmness of the heart, let your feelings be heard. Think of some of the nicest mixed gardens, fields or forests you have walked through be they made by humans or Mother Nature. The flowers, plants, shrubs, and trees may be of different colors, shapes, sizes, and heights. They may have different needs from each other for their nurturing and growth.
However, they all come together to compliment each other and thus create that beauty and tranquility. That is how we should care for all the living no matter what colour, size, shape, height we may be. We all compliment each other to create our human garden of life. We are all one family under the sun.
Using this recipe, yes, we can and will have love and peace. We will be able to respect and look after each other to share the love, laughter and any pain no matter where we live.
And remember to pay special attention to all children for they are the seedlings of our future.
With much love to all,
Lydia Edwards
Penticton
Soupateria director signs off with thanks
Dear Editor:
Thank you for allowing me to be of service to the Penticton Soupateria Society (soup kitchen), as their public relations director, for the past 20 or so years.
It has been my pleasure and my honour to have helped the poor and those in need.
I have resigned as a director of our board, but continue to cook for those in need ... a hot bowl of chili and a sandwich, now and then.
I wish to genuinely thank the citizens of Penticton, for their help, their compassion and their very generous donations over the many years.
You have helped us serve thousands of nutritional meals to those in need within our beautiful city.
Thanks again, with warm regards.
Gregory J. Litwin
Penticton
Treat the cause of highway crashes
Dear Editor:
In regards to Tom Isherwood’s letter about the median to be built on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland (Herald letters, July 24).
I’m not sure why decision-makers would want to treat the symptoms/results of an accident and not what causes the accidents?
I see it as driver error that should be stopped.
Art Basham
Peachland
We’re really all very similar to each other
Dear Editor:
The colour of human skin is very rarely red or yellow, black or white.
The vast majority of people have complexions in the colour spectrum of (at least) fifty shades of brown.
Linda McIntosh
Summerland
Foreign workers are vital to our economy
Dear Editor:
Re: “Farm workers are getting the shaft,” (Herald letters, July 28).
I agree wholeheartedly with Patrick Longworth’s letter regarding the treatment of the farm workers at Bylands Nursery. I see the rising of discrimination and bigotry happening all too frequently lately and this is a disgusting, grave injustice done to those who have come here to do the type of work that it seems many Canadians either find below their vain, glorious self-importance, simply too hard or the wage too low.
I have worked with “imports” and found them to be conscientious and hard working and find it inconceivable that this employer would treat them any different than their Canadian employees.
If anyone orders some necessities delivered, say from Skip The Dishes as they cannot leave their premises due to COVID or any other reason, then I question if they should be treated in the same way. It seems that is what’s happening south of the border and is quickly taking hold in many instances in this country and it is appalling to watch.
I would like to see a boycott of any business that treats foreign workers unfairly as it seems the remaining workers unfortunately can’t afford to leave or go on strike.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Premier puts life of Albertans in danger
Dear Premier John Horgan:
Thank you for putting a target on the backs of my children and grandchildren due to your reckless comment on Alberta licence plates (Herald, Page A4, July 28).
I have a son and grandchildren who live in Maple Ridge. Three weeks out of the month, he works in Alberta in the gas business so you and your looney friends on the left can have affordable natural gas and his tax payments.
He has a truck with 2,000 pounds of equipment and Alberta plates that he drives home to see his children he supports, how is he supposed to take transit? If he visits me in Summerland, there is no transit.
You have placed a target on him for driving and if the girls are with him, you have a target on their backs.
Why such a reckless statement? You live in your ivory tower in Victoria supported by your union friends who you are paying off big time with your stunningly bad decisions and have done nothing during the pandemic.
You hide behind the skirt of Dr. Bonnie Henry and then make diktats and pontificate when you feel like it so that your inner circle feels good about itself.
If his truck is harmed if the girls are in it when some crazed member of your crazy band of followers attacks it. then I hold you personally responsible.
My other son and family live in Grande Prairie, and you have made them feel unwelcome to visit me at my home in Summerland. If I visit them, you have made me and my B.C. licence plate a target.
Why?
Check the Vancouver International Airport website. You and your friend, the prime minister, are still allowing flights in from Asia ... daily. You allow flights from Europe daily. You allow flights from the U.S. and the rest of Canada.
Why do you pick on those of us with family in both provinces? The recent outbreak in Kelowna came not from Alberta, but Vancouver.
As a small businessperson, you have done nothing for me and the thousands of other businesses. As someone who sells into other provinces, you have said it’s OK for them to attack me and my business.
Please apologize and redo your statement. Words have consequences, and in this case, you have put my children and grandchildren at risk
Ron Kubek
Summerland
There is too much of Trump in the air
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment in how our Summerland Mayor Toni Boot handled a recent incident involving the local dollar store selling bandannas depicting the confederate flag. I agree that was in poor taste and must admit that I personally did not fully understand the significance of the confederate flag.
However, it does not excuse the confrontational manner in which Mayor Boot attempted to resolve the situation. Education and negotiation would have been a far more diplomatic approach. We need public figures to demonstrate leadership abilities and less about seeking the limelight and media attention.
There is too much Trump in the air.
I share a quote from Gandhi all citizens ponder: “We must become the change we want to see in the world.”
Toni Zazulak
Summerland
Want a mask with your bagel?
Dear Editor:
During the past week, my husband and I have unexpectedly spent considerable time visiting a veterinarian clinic with our loved dog. We have obeyed social distancing, sanitizing, masks, etc.
As our dog was being attended to, we sat outside on separated chairs with other clients, observing the public traffic of a strip mall. The two busiest businesses by far were the veterinarian clinic and the neighbouring bagel shop.
There was such a contrast. The steady flow of the social ‘un-distancing’ adults from perky university types, workers, families, business people, most arriving in vehicles, some on bicycles.
The majority were not wearing masks. They all lined up in a steady stream, through an open door to collect, pay for, and leave with their wrapped or bagged bagels and return to their vehicles.
When we retrieved our pet, the vet or staff member returned him to us outside, then one of us entered through a closed door to pay the bill to a masked administrator. It was such an emotional experience regarding humanity and COVID-19.
Lee and Jim Kiddell
Kelowna
Business put profit ahead of compassion
Dear Editor:
It is unfortunate that many business owners — more often than not — see only dollars (an opportunity to make a buck) when it comes to selling merchandise, instead of the history and sorrow an item represents.
Allan Carter, the confederate flag, just like the swastika, represents racism and hatred in their purest form and to sell merchandise with these symbols on them shows your total lack of sensitivity. To sell anything and everything just to make a buck is truly abysmal.
Most merchandise sold in dollar stores is made in China which has a dismal record of human rights violations to this date. Slavery is alive and well in China in the guise of re-education camps (concentration camps). Maybe that is the reason you so vehemently defend your position. It doesn't feel right otherwise.
Instead of apologizing to Mayor Toni Boot for your lack of sensitivity, you bluster on about your rights. What about her right to not be continually reminded of the sorrow her ancestors had to endure. No one supports slavery/racism openly, but for the sake of saving a few bucks we certainly know how to turn a blind eye to it.
Two wolves
In a traditional Cherokee legend, an elderly brave tells his grandson about the battle that goes on within every person.
He explains that there are two wolves inside each of us, continuously in conflict. One is evil: it is anger, jealousy, resentment, greed, arrogance and lies. The other is good: it is serenity, contentment, love, generosity, humility and truth.
The grandson thinks for a minute, then asks, "Which one wins?"
The old man answers simply, "The one we feed."
There is no road to happiness. Happiness is the road. Stop searching. Be happy.
If you haven't got the best of everything, make the best of everything that you have.
Michael Taenzer
Penticton
Catch phrase coined first on UK version
Dear Editor:
Re: “TV legend Regis Philbin dies,” (Herald, Page B3, July 28).
The article correctly states that Regis made the phrase “Is that your final answer?, ”a national catch phrase, at least in North America.
Unfortunately the cutline to his picture states that “He coined” this catch phrase.
Problem is that Regis didn’t coin it.
The phrase was coined by the hugely popular British presenter Chris Tarrant who acted as quizmaster on the original version of the show which aired on ITV in the UK from September 1998 until 2014.
He used it in the very first show and it became a staple.
Tarrant was renowned for his ability to tease out from contestants what they were thinking without giving any hint in his facial expression as to what the correct answer might be.
Viewers of either version will recall that the first five questions were simple general knowledge questions. If the contestant answered all five questions correctly, they were guaranteed to take home 500 pounds ($500 in the U.S. version). Three of the four possible answers to each question were usually so ridiculous that, even if the contestant didn’t know the answer he would pick the right one.
The worst ever contestant in the UK version used up all his ‘lifelines’ to get to the 500 pound question and then gave the wrong answer to that question, meaning that he went home with nothing.
The most worrying thing was that the contestant was the headmaster of a junior school.
I dread to think what the parents of his pupils thought of his performance.
Brian Butler
Penticton