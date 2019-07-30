Issie Grecoff is set to make history in the South Okanagan as the youngest person to ever complete the Skaha Lake Ultra Swim.
But that’s only one of the reasons behind the 13-year-old’s Montreal resident’s decision to don her swim cap and goggles this Aug. 11.
Grecoff will be swimming the 11.8-kilometre course from Penticton to Okanagan Falls to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research. Her grandmother, who suffers from the disease, now resides at Haven Hill after a decline in her health.
She even dyed her hair purple, the Alzheimer’s Awareness colour, and definitely won’t be missed amongst the other swimmers.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m not really nervous.”
Grecoff was only eight years old when she discovered her passion for swimming and began competing competitively. Every year, when she isn’t visiting her grandparents in Penticton, she attends Camp Ak-O-Mak in northern Ontario to continue training in open water competitions.
In the Okanagan, Grecoff has completed the 3.1-km and seven-km Rattlesnake Island swims, as well as a 1,600-metre race in Summerland.
She was only 11 when she swam across Okanagan Lake.
“After I did the seven-km last year, I wanted to do something more,” Grecoff said. “So I went to watch the Ultra Swim and I wanted to do that. Normally you have to be 14 to do it, but I decided I wanted to do it at 13.”
While one other competitor is 13, too, Grecoff said it was confirmed through the organizers Grecoff is one year younger and will be the youngest to ever compete.
“They don’t have any records of anyone doing it under age 16,” said Grecoff’s mother, Rebecca Wickett.
Grecoff trains approximately 20 hours a week, and said she favours being in the open water over a pool.
“I kind of like when it’s cold, it makes me feel better, makes me feel less tired than swimming in a pool and doing laps,” she explained.
Visit Grecoff’s GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/accross-the-lake-for-alzheimer039s
