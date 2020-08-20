Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in the Interior Health region, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 411 since the start of the pandemic.
Nineteen cases are active, but no one is in hospital.
The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver remains at six — all staff members.
Provincially, 68 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday. The province has 798 active cases with 10 people in hospital and four in intensive care.
No new deaths were reported.
A total of 2,452 people are being monitored after potential exposure to COVID0-19.
The province has had 4,745 cases since the pandemic started.