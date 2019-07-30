A tent city across from the Penticton RCMP detachment seems to have been dismantled just as quickly as it was erected.
Approximately a dozen people were living in the Main Street park for about a week and a half, but they vacated the site over the weekend. As of Tuesday, it was like they hadn’t even been there.
City bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert said she’s not sure exactly what happened, but it appears group members split up and went their separate ways.
“They’re basically in other areas of the city now,” she said, adding bylaw officers were sure to offer some parting words of advice to the group before they left.
“We provided a lot of information to them about the rules in the park and as well as how to get services and housing.”
Siebert said a sweep was done after the group cleared the area, and it was, “surprisingly, not too bad.”
“We wanted to make sure there were no sharps or needles or garbage or anything,” she added. “It’s really back to its original state now.”
A man who identified himself as Travis left a voicemail with The Herald over the weekend in which he claimed the tent city was meant as a form of protest. He didn’t elaborate, nor did he respond to an interview request.
During a visit to the site by The Herald last week, Nevada Green said he was camped there because he’s been unable to find work, with one prospective employer telling him he needed to have a home before he could have a job.
“Well, it’s pretty hard to pay for a home when I don’t have a job, right?” said the 27-year-old.
Siebert said previously Canadian courts have ruled it’s OK for someone who needs housing to sleep in a park overnight, meaning bylaw officers could only ensure that tents were dismantled between dusk and dawn.
