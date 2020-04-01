If you listen closely, you may just hear the sound of a new tradition beginning in Penticton.
Every Friday at 4:30 p.m. on the dot, the sound of bagpipes will ring out across the city as a member of the Okanagan Youth Pipe Band plays outside Providence Funeral Homes to help pay tribute to those who have recently passed away and are unable to have a funeral.
It’s a tradition Providence Funeral Homes general manager Nolan Adam wished to start as more and more funerals have been postponed under orders from the provincial government banning large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the things that struck us is how there’s this need in the community to still memorialize, even though people can’t gather,” said Adam.
“For us, it was about doing something to commemorate those lives.”
And what better way than a bagpipe player?
“Very few instruments signify funerals like the bagpipes,” he said. “You’ve got to grieve the death, and celebrate the life, and bagpipes can achieve both in the same song.”
Adam said the event will be livestreamed on Facebook for people to maintain physical distancing but be a part of the event.
“One this COVID-19 crisis is over, I think the bagpipes playing every week is significant,” he continued. “Not everybody is able to have a service.”
Band manager Kim Smith-Jones said parents and students were eager to jump on board after she was approached by Adam.
“There was no hesitation at all,” she said. “They felt that it was important.”
Only one student will be playing, with each student rotated out each week to have the opportunity to play. So far, three students ranging from 12 to 13-years-old have signed up to play.
“The event in itself is a huge way to give back to the community, to those people we never even get the chance to meet, that don’t get the chance to be memorialized in a way is public,” said Smith-Jones. “It honours them.”