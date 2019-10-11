It hasn’t been a grape year for the wine industry.
Heavy rain and morning frost has seen an early onset of dying vines, which has posed some “interesting” challenges for winemakers.
“I was really excited about the year, and then we got to the second week of September when the rain started, and it basically did not stop until last week,” said John Bayley, Blasted Church’s vineyard manager and B.C. Grapegrowers’ Association president. “It kind of came at the worst time. There’s only so much growers can do at that point … it made it very, very difficult.
“It has really changed the course of the vintage.”
A spike in certain bird populations, Bayley added, also posed a risk to vines.
“The whites are really hard going, and now as we get into the red … and the late season whites, this frost we had (earlier this week) is exactly what we didn’t need, especially with the weather clearing up.”
With experience in the industry since 2006, Bayley said the weather has been an extreme inconvenient.
“We have had better years,” he commented.
And while winter seasons produce ice wine, a frost which kills the leaves and doesn’t fully freeze the grape, as is the case, won’t be able to produce it this early.
“This is just an inconvenience, not an ice wine freeze unfortunately.”
But that’s not to say it’s been a terrible year for the industry.
“If growers were on top of their management, we were still able to get a pretty good fruit set,” said Bayley.
And while Bayley said it’s possible some wineries haven’t produced full capacity as normal, it’s not all bad.
“At the beginning of September, my personal feeling was that it was going to be quite a good year for quality and balance (because) we didn’t have smoke, which is significant compared to the last four years, (and) we didn’t have any substantial heat spikes.”
