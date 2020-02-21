School board meetings generally don’t attract a sell-out crowd, but, should it happen, trustees have a Plan B.
Trustees are scheduled to vote on an amended budget for the 2019-2020 school year, Monday. Ordinarily a routine item, it’s drawn considerable interest from the public due to a recent series of cuts mandated to district principals by senior staff.
Okanagan Skaha school board chair James Palanio said Thursday the he’s asked staff “to have the IMC building ready, in case its needed.”
The meeting is scheduled for the board office at 425 Jermyn Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting room has seating for about 20 spectators and is not equipped with microphones. The spacious IMC office, last used for a meeting in 2016 when trustees voted to close three schools, is located directly behind the board office.
Among those expected to be in the gallery are Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, along with several members of Summerland Council.
Additionally, The Herald will livestream the meeting on Facebook, barring any technical difficulties.
The item is near the end of an already-crowded agenda. However, trustees have the option of making a motion from the floor to move it closer to the start of the meeting. The agenda has also allowed for questions from the media and public.
To view the agenda and information package (which includes a working draft of the amended budget), visit:
https://www.sd67.bc.ca/Board/Documents/Agenda%20Package%20-%20Board%20of%20Education_Feb24_2020%20%281%29.pdf