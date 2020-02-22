With a critical school board meeting now 48 hours away, the community continues to put significant heat on Okanagan Skaha school trustees.
“It is not an exaggeration to say that morale in the district is as low or lower than at any point in the last two decades. Trust is shattered in a community that’s supposed to work collaboratively for the betterment of students and families,” recently retired teacher Chris Terris wrote in a scathing letter to trustees Friday.
Trustees will vote Monday on a revised budget for the 2019-20 school year. Since approving the original budget last spring, staff have noticed a significant cut in services, including the elimination of a full-time principal of Aboriginal education.
This month, principals were mandated by senior staff to cut an additional 15% from their operating budgets for the remainder of the year — a fact that’s denied by both superintendent Wendy Hyer and secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz.
In his detailed letter, Terris asks why the board proceeded with two costly projects — an upgrade to the IMC building and an overhaul of the district’s computer platform — during a period of cutbacks and declining enrolment.
“How much did these two decisions cost the district? No one seems to be willing to be transparent on the costs of these projects. Why the lack of transparency? This is public money,” Terris asked.
By law, the board must deliver a balanced budget to the Ministry of Education. According to the draft copy of the revised budget, $850,000 from a recent sale of a board property will be used to avoid a deficit. Trustees were originally optimistic that funding from that sale could be earmarked for a new gymnasium for Summerland Secondary School.
B.C. School Trustees Association president Stephanie Higginson said in an interview she’s aware of the situation in Penticton. As members of the BCSTA, Okanagan Skaha trustees are invited to draw on its services, which include access to free legal advice.
Higginson admits it’s challenging for the many trustees who do not have a background in finances and accounting. They need to rely on the guidance of senior staff and other experts in the field.
When asked what advice she gives trustees with School District 67 in dealing with its financial crisis, Higginson said it’s important to listen to the community.
“Depending on the staff recommendation, you still need to listen to all sides. Your job as a trustee is hearing what’s being said in the community, then weigh everything and have a full understanding of the issues. Don’t be afraid to ask the tough questions, but in a respectful way,” Higginson said. “The community needs to know that their values are being taken into consideration in the decisions that are being made.”
Trustees meet Monday at the IMC building at 425 Jermyn Ave. in Penticton, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The revised budget will be discussed near the end of the meeting, which already has a large agenda. A public and media question period is also on the agenda. (The revised budget item could be moved up in the agenda if a trustee makes a motion and it's approved.)
Among those expected to be in the gallery are Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki other municipal politicans.
The agenda and information package is now available online at sd67/bc/ca (links: Board of Education, Board Meetings, Agendas, Feb. 24) or click the following link:
https://www.sd67.bc.ca/Board/Documents/Agenda%20Package%20-%20Board%20of%20Education_Feb24_2020%20%281%29.pdf