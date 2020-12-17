You can honour the memory of a loved one this Christmas season through the annual Celebrate a Life program offered by the Penticton and District Hospice Society.
For the past 20 years, the society, keepers of Moog and Friends Hospice House, has set up Christmas trees in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, where individuals hung their remembrances on snowflake notes and lit a bulb on a tree.
This year, people who wish to honour the memory of a loved one are asked to email info@pentictonhospice.com or call 250-488-1311 until Dec. 23 to share a memory. The name of the person remembered and a line or two from the person making the call will be posted on the hospice society website at www.pentictonhospice.com under Celebrate a Life. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Celebrate a Life is not a hospice fundraiser, but donations are welcome and can be made on the society’s website at www.pentictonhospice.com.