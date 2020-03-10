Penticton RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men who dragged a woman behind their vehicle after she attempted to film them trying to steal a licence plate.
Police received multiple phone calls at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 9 with reports of a woman screaming on Kinney Avenue.
The woman is said to have interrupted an attempted robbery of a vehicle licence plate by filming the two suspects with her cell phone.
When one of the men tried to grab her phone she fought to hold on to it, not letting go even after the man had jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle to flee.
She was dragged for nearly two blocks before she was pushed out and is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police have released information on the two suspects, describing the first as Caucasian, less than six feet tall, wearing all black and a hat with a hoodie-style jacket.
The second man is described as Caucasian, with a slim build and short hair dyed dirty-blonde, wearing a black hoodie, shoes hat and sunglasses.
They are said by police to have been driving a white four door SUV, possibly a Cadillac, with tinted side windows and a smashed or missing rear window.
Any information should be reported to Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.