Fraudulently obtained COVID-19 benefits may be helping to reduce more persistent types of crime in Penticton, says the RCMP commander for the region.
Overall crime fell 21% between April 1 and June 12, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to Supt. Brian Hunter.
Property crime on its own was down 22% over that period, while business break-ins fell 34% and residential break-ins dropped 26%.
Hunter said his officers are in daily contact with people on the streets, and some of those people have disclosed they were in possession of money from the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, which provides $2,000 per month to people who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
It’s “very likely” people on the streets didn’t legally qualify for the benefit, said Hunter, who cautioned his theory about CERB fraud reducing property crime is “purely anecdotal.”
“A significant number of our property crimes are co-related and driven by addictions. Some of our vulnerable clients with addictions resort to property crimes to feed their addictions. If any of our vulnerable clients with addictions find themselves with CERB money, it would likely negate the need for them to commit property crimes to feed their addiction,” Hunter explained in an email.
“It is very important to recognize that not all people with addictions commit property crimes and not all property crimes are committed by people with addictions,” he added.
Hunter said the detachment, which has also rolled out some new crime reduction initiatives, always analyzes big swings in the crime rate to figure out what’s responsible.
“It will be interesting to evaluate the situation after the CERB handouts are discontinued,” he added.
The Herald first reported in May on the prevalence of CERB fraud among marginalized people.
At the time, the head of the society that operates two supportive housing projects in Penticton suggested the sudden influx of cash was refuelling the opioid crisis.
“It’s a strange way to put it, but there’s a bit of irony to this: Many of these people have lived in destitute poverty – we only two years ago saw income assistance rates go from $610 a month to $700 a month – so this is like winning the lottery,” said Bob Hughes, executive director of the ASK Wellness Society.
“We’ve seen some people buying new furniture for their homes, we’ve seen people open bank accounts and try to get out of years of poverty, and that’s something we can hope that they can sustain and it’s a step out of the boiling pot of poverty and trauma.
“But what we also see is people with such severe addictions that have no ability to emotionally regulate or behaviourally regulate (receiving) what for them is a vast sum of money,” said Hughes.
Applications for CERB are handled online with a simple attestation being all a person requires to sign up. Investigations into CERB fraud are being handled by the Canada Revenue Agency.