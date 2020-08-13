FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own mic cover, social distancing rules in place
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 75 Riverside Drive, open attractions are go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register with Seniors’ Wellness Centre: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
• Landmark Cinemas presents:This week: “Inception,” 10th anniversary screening, (PG, 162 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (G, 90 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes). Social-distancing guidelines apply, full popcorn and beverage service available. For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• George Ryga Arts Festival presents: Jean Teillet, “The Northwest is Our Mother,” 2-4 p.m., by donation; also: “Night Desk,” an online play reading, 7-9:30 p.m., by donation, view online at: rygafest.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Solo exhibition opening, “Who Are We?” by Michael Hermesh, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, artist will be available outside from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (please where mask and practice social distancing), show runs until Aug. 27.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young valley musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, 10 a.m. - noon. This week: Anika Ellis and Scotty Berg
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, visit store in person or call 250-770-0576
• Live from the MET, “Agrippina,” at Landmark Cinemas 7, noon (250 minutes), purchase tickets in advance online at: landmarkcinemas.com,
• Oliver Theatre in downtown Oliver is offering private screenings of your favourite movie for up to 50 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD or rent/purchase from Sundance Video in Oliver, for details, to reserve, email: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• George Ryga Arts Festival presents “Grassroots Activism in the Global Village,” a symposium, 2-3 p.m., by donation, online at rygafest.ca
• Oliver Indoor Flea Market, 6005 Station Street, Oliver, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
• The Cannery Brewing resumes its live music series, today featuring Bran Sanders, 3-5 p.m.
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MONDAY, AUGUST 17
• George Ryga Arts Festival presents “Extended Play,” 7-9 p.m., $8, for venue information and details visit: rygafest.ca
• Seniors Living with Loss, facilitated online sessions, every Monday at 10:30 a.m., for info: sols.penticton@gmail.com or phone 250-488-1320
