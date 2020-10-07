The breezeway connecting the 200 block of Main Street to the Braeburn parking lot and public washrooms is set for a $21,500 makeover.
About half that amount will go to 11 artists, who will get $1,000 each to produce pieces for the breezeway’s walls. The worked will be printed on durable material that’s resistant to graffiti.
City council agreed Tuesday to make a $5,000 contribution to the project, which is being led by the Downtown Penticton Association.
The project has also received a $10,000 grant from Tweed Collective, which is the charitable arm of Tweed, a major cannabis producer.