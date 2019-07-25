A former Summerland lifeguard admitted Thursday to four sexual offences involving children.
Edward Casavant, 54, pleaded guilty in provincial court in Penticton to possessing child pornography between Jan. 1, 2018, and Nov. 16, 2018; secretly observing nudity at the Summerland Aquatic Centre between Jan. 1, 2008, and Nov. 16, 2008; sexual exploitation of a minor with a disability between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2014; and making child pornography between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2014.
Following the pleas, the judge ordered preparation of a pre-sentencing report with a psychological component. Casavant, who has been behind bars since his arrest on a total of 10 charges in May, is due back in court Aug. 25 to set a date for sentencing.
Also known as “Eddie Spaghetti,” he was employed as a lifeguard and supervisor at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for 30 years before retiring in late 2018, according to the District of Summerland.
His retirement corresponded with the start of the police investigation in November.
“Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school-aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity,” the RCMP said in a press release at the time.
Mounties said they’d identified two victims and “strongly” believed there were more.
