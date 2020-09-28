Time is running out to show your community some love by donating to the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Usually at this time of year, volunteers for the Salvation Army’s food bank hit the streets of Penticton to deliver empty bags to homes, then return a few days later to collect donations.
But due to the pandemic, the Sally Ann had to chance tactics in 2020. Volunteers have been on the streets, but are instead leaving behind door hangers highlighting the various ways people can donate money to the food bank.
That includes online at www.pentictonsaw.ca/give; by phone at 250-492-6494; or in person at 2399 South Main. St. Thanks to partnerships with suppliers, the Salvation Army can turn a $1 cash donation into $3 worth of food.