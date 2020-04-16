Wanted: Pools of stagnant, standing water.
The region’s mosquito control program is hoping to hear from property owners who need help getting rid of breeding grounds for the little bloodsuckers.
Crews will sample the water and, if required, apply a bacterial larvicide that targets only mosquito and black fly larvae. A helicopter is used on particularly big areas.
The service is available to residents of Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rural areas A, B, C, D, F, G, H and I, plus Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos.
Those with sites that already receive annual attention will receive notification by nail when the work is expected to begin. To ask for service at a new site, call 250-490-4142 or 1-877-610-3737.