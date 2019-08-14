The owner of the 24 Main convenience store in downtown Penticton has been fined $5,000 by WorkSafeBC after one of its officers was forced to abandon an inspection due to alleged abusive treatment from one of the shop’s staff members.
Imraj Holding Enterprises Ltd. was assessed the fine on June 12. The penalty was just recently reported on WorkSafeBC’s website.
A summary of the incident explains the WorkSafeBC employee was at the store, located at 702 Main St., to follow-up on a previous inspection.
“During the visit, a representative of the firm became verbally abusive and threatening toward the officer, and the officer was unable to complete the inspection,” the summary alleges.
“The firm is being penalized for hindering, obstructing, or interfering with an officer in the performance of functions and duties under the Workers Compensation Act. Furthermore, the firm failed to comply with WorkSafeBC orders to attend a meeting to answer questions related to this incident.”
No one at the store was immediately available for comment Wednesday.
