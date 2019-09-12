A book featuring a collection of Okanagan women’s “essence” through poetry and photography is set to launch Friday.
“The Unbound Goddess: Medicine of the Divine Feminine” is co-authored by poet Dawn Dancing Otter and photographer Janette Sarah Anne, and features a collection of Okanagan women’s stories of their “force of healing.”
The Penticton & District Community Arts Council will be hosting a Kickstarter event at the Leir House from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., giving the community the chance to sign up for a copy of the book.
Dancing Otter and Anne spent four years creating the work.
“I was praying about how I could contribute something meaningful to the dialogue of human beings working towards being peaceful and working towards healing together on the planet,” said Dancing Otter. “Then I had this dream, and this dream really was this completed book.”
From the moment Dancing Otter reached out to Anne, her friend on Facebook, the work began.
“The premise isn’t just we took some beautiful pictures of women in nature and wrote some poems about it,” Dancing Otter said. “There was intention in every step.”
The pair both practise an ancestral style of healing, Dancing Otter explained, which places a person into a trans-state.
“You just move into a deeper state of connection and consciousness,” she said. “It’s often referred to as ‘journeying.’”
Dancing Otter said she would journey with each woman well before the photograph was taken and the poetry written.
“Through that journey, we really retrieved the essence of the medicine each woman was walking in the world, and what she was presenting with her presence,” she said. “We felt that really is the message.”
Dancing Otter said the book doesn’t hone in on one type of individual, but instead spans many cultures, body shapes, sizes and age groups.
“We’re hoping the community supports that way, and we – I hope – have a greater impact,” she said. “We’re hoping that the Okanagan community embraces what we’ve created here in the beautiful land.
“The Okanagan is full of strong women.”
