Upwards of $3 million is up for grabs from the province for a new daycare facility, and Penticton city council is eager to put its name forward for consideration.
City staff told council Tuesday afternoon the application deadline is closing in for $3 million in funding which would help build a new daycare facility in Kiwanis Park.
The Edmonton Avenue Centre would be replaced with the daycare, but because the project is still in the early stages, staff didn’t have a concrete plan of how many spaces it would provide.
Ben Johnson, the city’s acting director of development services, said while research hasn’t been done to assess the need for childcare in Penticton, “We know, simply, that it’s an urgent need.”
The city will first need to release an Expression of Interest in hopes of partnering with an organization which would help plan, design and run the centre before applying for funding.
The city wouldn’t be required to match funding, making the project low to no-cost, but would be bound alongside its partner to a 15-year operating commitment to the province.
