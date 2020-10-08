It’s time for local politicians to start delivering on their promises to improve public safety in Penticton, the mayor said this week as he pushed for the hiring of two more RCMP officers.
“Most of us on city council assured the community during the last election that we would improve safety in the City of Penticton, and that’s our responsibility to carry out exactly what we told the community we would do,” John Vassilaki told colleagues at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We must stop giving the community lip service, and it’s time to take action before crime and safety gets worse than it is today.”
Council agreed with the mayor and delivered a 6-0 vote in favour of adding $360,000 to the draft 2022 budget to fund the two extra officers, which would lift the detachment's officer count to 50. Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent as he continues recovering from a major stroke in July.
RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter explained in his report to council that even if the money is approved this year, it will take until 2022 to actually get boots on the ground.
Hunter said the extra help would allow the detachment to focus more efforts on prolific offenders.
“Prolific offenders are those criminals who continue to reoffend and cause the majority of the crime/issues in our community. Prolific offenders are the reason that our crime rate and our crime severity index are so high. We currently do not have enough police resources to effectively police our prolific offenders and hold them accountable,” wrote Hunter.
Having more members would enhance the detachment’s ability to effectively police our prolific offenders, which would be a significant factor in lowering our crime rate.
The motion to add extra Mounties to the city’s financial plan was one of seven council debated at the meeting, with budget deliberations just over a month away.
Vassilaki’s other request, which was for four extra bylaw officers, was defeated by a 4-2 vote with the mayor and Coun. Campbell Wall the only two in favour.
Staff estimated the cost of four new bylaw officers at $340,000 per year, which would allow the department to have officers on duty seven days a week until 2 a.m.
The department has seen its staffing rise from four to 13 people over just the past three years, and council was content to leave it alone for now.
After more debate:
-- Council voted unanimously to raise the development cost charges to benefit parks by 25% as of Jan. 1, and to preserve DCC discounts for affordable housing. Both motions were put forward by Frank Regehr.
-- Council voted unanimously to include extra funds in the draft 2021 budget for posting attendants at some public washrooms and improving maintenance and garbage receptacles in parks. Both were put forward by Judy Sentes, who couldn’t find a backer for a third motion, which would have put aside money in the budget for a review of the heritage registry.