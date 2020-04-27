The $300,000 that School District 67 planned to claw back to help balance its budget is off-limits, according to a one-page investigation report contained in the agenda package for Monday’s meeting.
The potential transfer of $300,000 from individual schools’ accounts to the district was flagged by a third-party financial consultant hired by the board in February in response to deep public mistrust of the proposed budget put forward by administration.
Administrators justified the proposed clawback by suggesting the money had come from the district for future purchases of buses and technology products. But that wasn’t actually the case.
“It was determined that the source of the funds currently held in schools’ transportation and technology accounts is largely from donations, vending machine revenues, student fees, textbook deposits and interest income,” Helena Drury, assistant secretary-treasurer for SD 67, concludes in her report, which is attached to Monday’s agenda package.
As a result, says Drury, the money can’t be clawed back for use in the operating budget. It’s not clear how the district will now fill that $300,000 budget gap.
Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be conducted via videoconference. To watch live, visit www.sd67.bc.ca.