The South Okanagan’s New Year’s baby has arrived.
Liam Matthew Olson was born at 7:24 p.m. New Year’s Day at the Penticton Regional Hospital, weighing in at eight pounds even.
He and his mother, Courtney Szenti, are now home in Keremeos and doing just fine.
“He’s just sleeping away,” Szenti said Thursday. “It’s good to be home with my family.”
Olson was born six days early, said Szenti, so it came at a surprise when her water broke at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“He came super fast. I was four centimetres, and then I went to 10 right away. He was coming out,” she said with a laugh. “It was all really fast, I didn’t have any time to gear up to it.”
Liam, with his dark hair, looks more like his father Matthew did when he was a baby, explained Szenti.
The couple are both South Okanagan-raised children, and plan on having their now three boys – Myles, five, and Tanner, three and now Liam – be the same.
“We love it here, so we’ll be staying awhile,” she said.
Myles, said Szenti, was “thrilled” about his new younger brother. Tanner, who Szenti said was used to being the baby, was a little “sassy.”
Szenti said she was aware of four women in the hospital who had their babies Thursday.
The first New Year’s baby in B.C. was born at 12:01 a.m. at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, while the first for the Okanagan was born in Kelowna at 6:02 a.m., and was originally due Jan. 3.
