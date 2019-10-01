A long-time employee of the Penticton Herald has now taken the reins of the newspaper.
Circulation manager Shannon Huggard has been named publisher and general manager effective immediately. She replaces Ed Kennedy, who has moved on to a senior position with the Victoria Times Colonist.
“We are very pleased to have made this appointment and would like to thank Ed for his commitment to the Penticton Herald and wish him and his family continued success in their move to Victoria,” said Continental Newspapers executive vice-president Steven Malkowich.
Born in Calgary, Huggard moved with her family to Penticton when she was 10. She graduated from Pen-Hi and then earned a diploma in business administration from Okanagan College.
She came to The Herald on March 23, 1992, starting as a receptionist before working her way up through progressively senior positions.
“I am committed to the Herald and my colleagues here; we work together as a strong and cohesive team producing not only a daily paper (print and digital), but magazines, websites and digital radio,” said Huggard.
“The print industry is evolving and I am excited that the Herald is embracing these changes by offering full marketing services to our advertisers. The print edition remains the cornerstone of the Herald’s foundation and we are dedicated to producing a local, quality newspaper for our readers and advertisers.”
Continental Newspapers also announced separately that circulation manager Stephanie Goodban is replacing Kennedy as publisher and general manager of the Kelowna Daily Courier, which is The Herald’s sister paper.
