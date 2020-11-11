Anyone hoping for their traditional hot toddy at the Legion following the service is out of luck.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 in Penticton has been mandated to follow provincial health regulations, as well as the policy set by BC Yukon Command, and close for Nov. 11.
All other branches in the Okanagan are closed today.
A local official told The Herald this week that Branch 40 would open today and follow all social distancing rules (a maximum of 50 people in the building, no table jumping), like any other day.
Entertainment was booked for today and food was brought into the branch.
Interior Health issued a press release Tuesday at 4 p.m. warning the public of the dangers of a traditional Remembrance Day.
One major concern is the majority of Legion members are seniors, a group vulnerable to COVID-19. Nov. 11 is always the busiest day of the year at any Legion branch in Canada. In previous years, between 200-500 people have visited the branch. (In 2019, Branch 40 relocated to a smaller space on Brunswick Ave.)
"“Interior Health honours all veterans, active and retired service personnel and their families in Remembrance Day. However, we ask everyone to commemorate virtually this year," Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Silvina Mema said in a statement, Tuesday.
"As cases of COVID-19 increase throughout the province and region, please do not proceed with social events planned after your Nov. 11 commemorations tomorrow. Small outdoor ceremonies with limited participation that follow the provincial health officer requirements have been permitted in some cases, however in general we urge everyone to please stay home, stay safe, and protect our vulnerable seniors, veterans and service personnel.”
The service at Penticton's cenotaph at 10:45 a.m. will proceed as scheduled with local dignitaries and veterans.
Legion branches will reopen at their regular time on Thursday, Nov. 12.