Residents of one of Penticton’s substance-abuse recovery facilities can now discover a more independent-lifestyle with the opening of a new group home.
Blaine Russell, the operations manager for Discovery House, said a new duplex rented by the charity has “been nothing but great” for its residents since opening its doors Jan. 1.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which Russell did not disclose the location of to respect the residents’ privacy and safety, is called Gratitude House.
“Most of the guys, when they come in, they come in with nothing. By the time they get a year under their belt, now they’re ready to start getting back to their kids, families, jobs, all of the community stuff involved with getting your life back on track,” he explained.
Residents in the Discovery House stage one program go through the second-stage program on to third, then over to independent living, Russell explained.
By keeping “connections to Discovery House,” he added, residents are able to back on track “with support.”
“This is new for us,” he said. “Originally, the last two years, we only had three to four beds at our third-stage place. We were finding a gap, because guys were sticking around long enough but it was hard to find them supportive living through recovery in the Penticton area, is why we wanted to fill that gap.
“We saw this gap, so we made it happen really quickly. It’s kind of a pilot project right now,” he said, adding Discovery House understands there’s a need for more independent-living facilities.
A strategic planning meeting in the spring, he said, hopes to address that need with fresh data from Gratitude House.
While it hasn’t been a full month since Gratitude House’s four residents moved in, Russell said the feedback so far has been “they love it.”
“The location is perfect for them, not all of them are driving,” he said. “All the guys are working or in school.
It’s basically a win-win for everybody.”
