Get ready to stomp your boots at this year’s Peach Festival as country band Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion takes over the main stage.
From the Calgary Stampede to booking Peach Festival, the band has gained serious traction since forming a year and a half ago.
It only took one debut song – “Holy Smoke” – for Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion to be listed as one of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.”
Their self-titled album, released in July 2018, also earned guitar player Mitch Merrett – who already boasts Canadian Country Music Association awards for his work with Aaron Pritchett and Chad Brownlee – a co-nomination for Record Producer(s) of the Year.
“Last year in January – so 2018 – we recorded the album in Calgary,” he said.
“We kind of debuted the band last year at the CCMAs.”
But Merrett isn’t a stranger to Peachfest, having taken the stage in the past with other country performers.
“I’ve played there a couple of times,” he said. “Any time you can play to a receptive crowd is awesome, but when you’re beside a beautiful lake and the beautiful mountains that surround it, it makes it even better.”
Merrett describes the band’s music as a bit of everything.
“We have stuff that is complete rock music to Southern rock to Americana, but it all kind of sounds like us in a weird way,” he said.
Growing up in Langley, Merrett would often travel to the South Okanagan and has always had a soft spot for Naramata.
“Naramata is one of my favourite places on Earth,” he said. “I have friends up there. I was actually there (last) weekend.”
Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion will perform on the Peter Bros. main stage Aug. 8 at 7:50 p.m., followed by headliner Emerson Drive at 9:30 p.m.
