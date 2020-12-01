The opening of the outdoor Stuart Park skating rink in Kelowna has been delayed.
The rink won’t open until at least Dec. 7, when current provincial health orders expire and new ones are expected, the City of Kelowna said in a release on Thursday.
The rink often opens about Dec. 1. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city planned to open the rink without amenities, such as skate rentals and a fire pit.
The city is also enforcing mandatory mask rules at its facilities.
Kelowna’s 2021 Activity and Program Guide has also been delayed because of program uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
In Vernon, fitness classes and some activity programs have been suspended. Greater Vernon Recreation says it’s following orders from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in stopping some classes.